Comerica Bank Sells 4,218 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 23.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,015,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New York Times by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,783,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 106,455 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.86.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

