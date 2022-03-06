Comerica Bank Trims Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.