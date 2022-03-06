Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Update

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 275.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CMLEF stock remained flat at $$9.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.50.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

