Comparing Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) & Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA – Get Rating) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Biofrontera and Homology Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera 0 0 0 0 N/A Homology Medicines 0 3 3 0 2.50

Homology Medicines has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 457.40%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Biofrontera.

Risk and Volatility

Biofrontera has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of Biofrontera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Homology Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biofrontera and Homology Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera $36.19 million 2.09 -$14.88 million ($0.73) -3.66 Homology Medicines $2.70 million 63.92 -$128.69 million ($1.72) -1.76

Biofrontera has higher revenue and earnings than Homology Medicines. Biofrontera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Homology Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biofrontera and Homology Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera -59.44% -93.31% -24.02% Homology Medicines -269.33% -44.87% -37.23%

Summary

Biofrontera beats Homology Medicines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biofrontera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

