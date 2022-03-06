Comparing Luminar Technologies (LAZR) and Its Peers

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Luminar Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.65, suggesting that their average share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Luminar Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 Luminar Technologies Competitors 659 2520 2969 82 2.40

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 83.63%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 42.89%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -745.01% -36.99% -32.44% Luminar Technologies Competitors -61.70% 5.26% -0.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million -$362.30 million -19.37 Luminar Technologies Competitors $5.34 billion $20.48 million 17.88

Luminar Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Luminar Technologies competitors beat Luminar Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

