Comparing RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) & Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RedBall Acquisition and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Street Interactive 0 3 6 0 2.67

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $18.44, suggesting a potential upside of 129.41%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive -2.11% -11.85% -5.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Rush Street Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 6.33 $1.08 million ($0.34) -23.65

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than RedBall Acquisition.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats RedBall Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RedBall Acquisition (Get Rating)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.