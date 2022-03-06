Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.75. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. CL King boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

