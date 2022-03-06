Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $199.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.