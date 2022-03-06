Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 490.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNCE. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

