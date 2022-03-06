Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 316,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several research analysts have commented on CNTB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $6,438,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3,174.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,359 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.
About Connect Biopharma (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
