Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 59.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 57.43. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

