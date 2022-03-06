ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Hits $441,148.29

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $441,148.29 and approximately $3,577.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

