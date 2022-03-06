Contrasting Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) & Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.73 million ($2.27) -0.87 Y-mAbs Therapeutics $20.75 million 16.99 -$119.34 million ($0.93) -8.69

Bellerophon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Y-mAbs Therapeutics. Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $37.80, indicating a potential upside of 367.82%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -67.54% -53.45% Y-mAbs Therapeutics -83.21% -19.08% -16.91%

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

