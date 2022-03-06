Contrasting Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) & Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vonage and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.19% 6.56% 2.86% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vonage and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 12 1 0 2.08 Orange 2 6 1 0 1.89

Vonage presently has a consensus target price of $19.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.90%. Given Vonage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than Orange.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vonage and Orange’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.25 billion 4.02 -$36.21 million ($0.07) -282.10 Orange $50.31 billion 0.60 $275.66 million N/A N/A

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage.

Volatility and Risk

Vonage has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vonage beats Orange on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

About Orange (Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

