Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $156.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.39 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

