Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $40,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

