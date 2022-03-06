Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 17,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 625,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLRS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
