Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 17,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 625,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLRS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.