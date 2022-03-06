Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Director Acquires $252,400.00 in Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPS opened at $10.63 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

