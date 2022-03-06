Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.67. 823,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,975. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.