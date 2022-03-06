Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS COSM opened at $3.57 on Friday. Cosmos has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Cosmos Holdings, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

