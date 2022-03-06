Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS COSM opened at $3.57 on Friday. Cosmos has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.
Cosmos Company Profile (Get Rating)
