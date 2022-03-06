Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,871,000 after acquiring an additional 104,801 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,256. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.82.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

