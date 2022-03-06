Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.82.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $7.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.50. 4,418,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,256. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

