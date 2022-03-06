Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 28,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,068,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.12.

Get Coursera alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.83.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $369,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,776.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,295,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,789,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,027,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,766,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,484,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.