Cowen Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $160.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.65 on Thursday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 183,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

