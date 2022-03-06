Cowen Initiates Coverage on Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CDXS opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. Codexis has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

