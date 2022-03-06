Cowen Lowers Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Price Target to $13.00

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 412,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

