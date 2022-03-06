CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $389.92

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 389.92 ($5.23) and traded as low as GBX 273.15 ($3.66). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.69), with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.52) price target on shares of CPPGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 389.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The firm has a market cap of £24.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.43.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.