Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $433.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $535.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $570.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.54. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $346.49 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

