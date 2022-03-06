Credit Suisse Group Lowers Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $29.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRPN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

GRPN opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Groupon has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $507.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.33.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 750.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

