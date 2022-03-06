Credit Suisse Group Lowers Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Price Target to $23.00

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RADI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

