Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $570.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.82.

Shares of COST stock opened at $525.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.74. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $202,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

