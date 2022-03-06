CRH (LON:CRH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3,100.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,100 ($41.59) and last traded at GBX 3,106 ($41.67), with a volume of 153740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,256 ($43.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market cap of £23.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,716.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,705.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

In other CRH news, insider Richard Fearon purchased 2,000 shares of CRH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,035 ($67.56) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($135,113.38).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

