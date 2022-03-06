Critical Comparison: StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Meridian Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 3.48 -$6.86 million ($0.07) -2.27 Meridian Bioscience $317.90 million 3.50 $71.41 million $1.62 15.76

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Meridian Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian Bioscience has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Meridian Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -108.96% N/A -159.40% Meridian Bioscience 22.46% 23.61% 16.63%

Risk & Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats StageZero Life Sciences on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad. The Life Science segment distributes bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction/ quantitative PCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded by William J. Motto in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

