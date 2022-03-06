Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 250 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,968.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,834.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,168.00 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 110.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.