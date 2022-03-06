Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

BC opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.