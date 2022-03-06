Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

