Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 20,910 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

