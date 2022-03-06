Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 580 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Waters by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,870,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Waters by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Waters by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters stock opened at $323.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

