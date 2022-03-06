Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $11,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

