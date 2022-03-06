Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE SRE opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $151.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.
In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.
Sempra Energy Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
