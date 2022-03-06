Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $269.06 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.00 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.