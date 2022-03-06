Cryptex Finance Reaches Market Cap of $18.39 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market cap of $18.39 million and approximately $833,616.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for about $7.16 or 0.00018351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,158 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars.

