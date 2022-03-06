Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Reaches $112,265.30

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 51% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $112,265.30 and $200.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

