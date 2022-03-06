CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Trading 4.1% Higher

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.74. 929,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,010,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

