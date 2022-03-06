CSX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 75,582 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,245% compared to the typical volume of 5,621 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

