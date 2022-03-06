CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in February

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,186.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of CTRRF remained flat at $$12.87 during trading hours on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

