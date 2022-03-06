CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $395.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.25.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

