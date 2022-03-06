Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,236,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

NBR stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $140.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($23.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

