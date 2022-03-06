Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 157.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

