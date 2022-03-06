Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.54%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

